Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.12% of Upstart worth $191,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3,532.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 320,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 78,221 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,553 in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

