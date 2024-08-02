Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.49% of Buckle worth $173,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 527.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of BKE opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Buckle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, insider H. Nelson Dennis 122,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Buckle news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Nelson Dennis 122,752 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.