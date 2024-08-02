Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,875,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.43% of Kanzhun worth $225,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,023,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 308.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,765,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after buying an additional 2,087,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,874,000 after buying an additional 1,247,997 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth $14,579,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,978,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,688,000 after buying an additional 877,342 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZ. Daiwa America raised Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

