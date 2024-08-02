Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 133,810 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,968,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.69% of Denali Therapeutics worth $225,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.