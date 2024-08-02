Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 41,354 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.13% of NeoGenomics worth $223,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 99,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 89,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

