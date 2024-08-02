Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 51,488 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.87% of Hayward worth $225,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hayward by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Hayward Stock Up 0.2 %

HAYW stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,551.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

