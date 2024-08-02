Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,703,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.96% of Trustmark worth $188,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.13 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMK. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

