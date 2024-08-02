Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.38% of Twist Bioscience worth $187,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $53.05 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $123,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,053,978.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $123,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,053,978.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $577,943. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

