Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,078,758 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 117,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $194,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in R1 RCM by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,921 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,703 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 57,760 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens cut R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.30 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.02.

RCM stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -176.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.53.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

