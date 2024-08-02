Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $170,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 8.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Flex by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,163,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,057,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,398,904.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 812,570 shares of company stock worth $25,403,101. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

