Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.87% of Leonardo DRS worth $166,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 943,900 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $13,795,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 289.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 537,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 399,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 209,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 835.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.