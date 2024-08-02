Vanguard Group Inc. Has $163.11 Million Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Infinera worth $163,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Infinera by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Infinera by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.00 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

