Vanguard Group Inc. Has $163.55 Million Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,749,112 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.50% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $163,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 131.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,706 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 137.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 39,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

