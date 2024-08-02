Vanguard Group Inc. Has $164.57 Million Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Northwest Natural worth $164,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 85.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

