Vanguard Group Inc. Has $172 Million Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Intapp worth $172,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intapp by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Intapp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,434.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,224 shares of company stock worth $2,264,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

