Vanguard Group Inc. Has $182.14 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.51% of Ingevity worth $182,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Ingevity Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

