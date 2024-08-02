Vanguard Group Inc. Has $185.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Greenbrier Companies worth $185,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

GBX opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

