Vanguard Group Inc. Has $208.24 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $208,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $55,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday.

STRL stock opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

