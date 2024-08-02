Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $190,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $73,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a market cap of $985.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $93.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

