Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.43% of Dillard’s worth $186,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $9,036,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 43.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 90.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $385.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.39 and a 1-year high of $476.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

