Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $188,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

STEP opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $51.07.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.