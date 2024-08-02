Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of Nova worth $175,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Nova during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $189.23 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVMI

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.