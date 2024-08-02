Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $166,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $207.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Get Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.