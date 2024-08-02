Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 19,693 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of American Woodmark worth $173,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth $219,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

