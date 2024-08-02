Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 999,939 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.35% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $226,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,756,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,791,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 499,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 196,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 408,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 174,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 7.2 %
ALGM opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $52.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.
Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems
In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,412,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
