Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 999,939 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.35% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $226,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,756,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,791,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 499,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 196,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 408,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 174,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 7.2 %

ALGM opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $52.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGM

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,412,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.