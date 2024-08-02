Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.71% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $184,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $6.23 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.