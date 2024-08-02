Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Huron Consulting Group worth $200,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $120,083.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,895.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,872 shares of company stock worth $3,601,300. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

