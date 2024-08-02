Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Mercury General worth $168,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 5,212.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of MCY opened at $60.35 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Mercury General had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

