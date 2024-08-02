Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.65% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $225,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock opened at $226.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.17. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $168.78 and a one year high of $263.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

