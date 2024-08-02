Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 322,319 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,872,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.83% of Navient worth $171,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Navient by 265.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

