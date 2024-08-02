Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.