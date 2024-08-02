Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.27. Vaso shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 477,028 shares changing hands.

Vaso Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

