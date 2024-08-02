Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.80

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.80 and traded as high as C$22.10. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$22.10, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$537.25 million, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.80.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.99 million. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.520387 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

