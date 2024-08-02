Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading 13.5% Higher

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) rose 13.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.40). Approximately 117,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 34,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

Vector Capital Stock Up 14.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of £14.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,043.33 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.69.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

