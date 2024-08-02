Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 340,672,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 695% from the average session volume of 42,848,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Vela Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Vela Technologies Company Profile

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

