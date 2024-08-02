Ventures Lllp Link Sells 380 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $10,187.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,347,902.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.8%

EVER opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $898.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVER. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EverQuote by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

