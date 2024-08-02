Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.68. 83,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 913,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 387,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $468,549.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

