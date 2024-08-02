Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $42.86 Average PT from Analysts

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
VERA stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.00. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a current ratio of 28.63.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
