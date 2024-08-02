Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mattias Bystrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.34.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

