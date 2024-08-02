Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.06% of Vericel worth $177,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Vericel Stock Performance

Vericel stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,747.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VCEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

