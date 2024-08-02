Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.98 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.56 ($0.10). 297,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 365,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.58 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.28.

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products comprise Tutivia, a post-transplant test focused on acute rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

