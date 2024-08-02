Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.29.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $261.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.65 and its 200-day moving average is $248.65. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after buying an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,424,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,822,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,137,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.