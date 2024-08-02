Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $376.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $371.00 to $376.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.52.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $505.78 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, insider Reshma Kewalramani 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma Kewalramani 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,128 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,005 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

