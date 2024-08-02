Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DSP opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $726.33 million, a P/E ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

