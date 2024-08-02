Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DSP
Viant Technology Stock Performance
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.