Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Jakob Sigurdsson Buys 9,000 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($14.02) per share, for a total transaction of £98,100 ($126,189.86).

Jakob Sigurdsson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.29) per share, for a total transaction of £35,670 ($45,883.71).

On Friday, May 31st, Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,259 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £37,770 ($48,585.03).

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.88) per share, for a total transaction of £39,360 ($50,630.31).

Victrex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,088 ($14.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £946.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,108.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Victrex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,054 ($13.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,581 ($20.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,174.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99.

Victrex Cuts Dividend

About Victrex

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,142.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.