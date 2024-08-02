Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

