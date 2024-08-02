Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) CFO Sells $61,040.00 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the second quarter worth $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 253.7% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

