Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) CFO Sells $61,040.00 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Village Super Market Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter.
Village Super Market Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Village Super Market
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the second quarter worth $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 253.7% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
