VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $6.55. VirnetX shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 10,013 shares trading hands.

VirnetX Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $23.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Get VirnetX alerts:

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirnetX

VirnetX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in VirnetX by 45.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in VirnetX in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in VirnetX in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 312.3% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 44,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.