VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $6.55. VirnetX shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 10,013 shares trading hands.
VirnetX Trading Up 1.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $23.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.08.
VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter.
VirnetX Company Profile
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.
