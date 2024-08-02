Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

