Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTLE. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 101.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

